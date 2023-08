(KRON) — A mail theft suspect was arrested in South San Francisco Tuesday, according to the South San Francisco Police Department. The suspect was arrested in the city’s Buri Buri neighborhood.

At the time of the arrest, the suspect had drugs, a pipe and a burglary tool in their possession. The suspect was already on probation for burglary and had an outstanding warrant for their arrest, according to police.

The suspect was booked into jail.