(KRON) – The Hayward Police Department arrested a person accused of mail theft and found a loaded handgun, authorities announced Tuesday.

Hayward officers responded to a south Hayward neighborhood for reports of mail thefts. Officers noticed a vehicle in the area that matched the description of the car involved in the theft, police said.

After police initiated to traffic stop, they discovered the driver was not licensed.

Officers conducted an inventory search and found a loaded handgun and evidence of the previously reported mail theft.

The driver was placed under arrest and the vehicle was towed.