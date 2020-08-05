Main Jail in San Jose on lockdown after suspect fires shots

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Main Jail in San Jose is on lockdown Wednesday morning after an armed suspect fired shots.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the man is alone and contained inside the basement parking lot.

Authorities said tactical and negotiation teams are on scene.

There are no known injuries reported.

People are advised to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

