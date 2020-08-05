SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – The Main Jail in San Jose is on lockdown Wednesday morning after an armed suspect fired shots.
According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, the man is alone and contained inside the basement parking lot.
Authorities said tactical and negotiation teams are on scene.
There are no known injuries reported.
People are advised to avoid the area.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- Main Jail in San Jose on lockdown after suspect fires shots
- Trump says massive explosion in Beirut was likely an ‘attack’
- Remembering police brutality victims: Names written on signs around Oakland neighborhood
- SF’s Fort Mason Center becomes ghost town during pandemic as businesses forced to close
- ‘Rosie the Riveter’ re-emerges as symbol of strength during COVID-19 crisis