SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A planned closure for the Main Street Alameda Ferry Terminal began Monday and will last through the rest of the year. The terminal will be closed so that the terminal can be refurbished.

The refurbishment is a “major construction project,” according to SF Bay Ferry. The project will include repair and replacement of existing terminal infrastructure designed to bring the site into compliance with current seismic safety requirements.

Upgrades will see the bridge, foundation and gangway replaced. The existing float will also be demolished and replaced. Water, electrical and utility upgrades are also planned.

The construction will also see the addition of design elements to prepare the terminal for future fleet electrification. Upon the project’s completion, passengers will see benefits that include more efficient ferry operations and modernized terminal lighting, according to SF Bay Ferry.

During the closure, service will still be available to San Francisco via the Alameda Seaplane Lagoon Ferry Terminal, which will also be adding limited weekend service. Short Hop service from Alameda to Oakland will also be suspended.

The closure is scheduled to last from Oct. 23, 2023 until Jan. 1, 2024.