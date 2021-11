OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Oakland firefighters responded to a multi-car accident that everyone was able to walk away from.

The incident occurred on the Coolidge off-ramp on the 580 freeway.

A photo of the accident shows an SUV with its rear tires on the hood of a red sedan. Another white sedan is shown slammed into the back of the red car.

Officials say all drivers and passengers involved suffered only minor injuries, with all refusing medical transport.