SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There was a major BART delay at the Embarcadero Station in the East Bay direction on Tuesday due to a body being found on a train, BART confirmed to KRON4.

Trains were running through the station while the situation was being resolved. The station has since reopened.

The coroner’s office was called to the scene to investigate. There is no indication of foul play, BART said.

“The station just reopened so we’re recovering. A person who was deceased was found on a train, no indication of foul play,” BART said.

In other commuter news, a car fire near the Caldecott Tunnel was snarling eastbound traffic. Drivers were advised to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.