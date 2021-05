(BCN) — BART is reporting a major delay Monday morning on the Antioch line due to service stopped between the Antioch and Pittsburg/Bay Point stations.

A bus bridge has been set up, provided by Tri Delta Transit Bus 380 and 381, BART said in an advisory shortly after 7 a.m.

Track crews are responding to position the track switch point to get trains moving again. Tri-Delta parallel bus service between Antioch and Pittsburg/Baypoint, bus numbers 387 and 381 are in place. https://t.co/eQZlNQbF9g — SFBART (@SFBART) May 17, 2021

BART hasn’t released information on what has caused the service delay.