SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit is experiencing a major delay in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions at the Civic Center/United Nations Plaza station in downtown San Francisco after someone’s personal property ended up in the trackway, the agency stated. The obstruction is due to someone’s personal property in the trackway.

Trains are single-tracking between the Montgomery and 16th Street stations, and some red (Richmond-Millbrae+SFO) and green (Berryessa/North San Jose-Daly City) line trains are not going to San Francisco at all “to avoid a bottleneck,” the agency stated via Twitter.

Mutual aid is being provided on Muni Bus 14. It’s worth noting that BART and Muni metro are connected at Embarcadero, Montgomery, Powell, Civic Center and Balboa Park.