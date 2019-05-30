Major BART delays in Oakland due to equipment problem

BART is reporting a major delay Thursday morning in the Oakland Wye in the following directions:
- Antioch
- Dublin/Pleasaton
- Richmond/Warm Springs
- San Francisco
This is due to an equipment problem on the track crews are working to fix.
No other information was immediately available.
Check back for updates.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- WOMAN SENTENCED TO 17 YEARS FOR RAPE OF 5-MONTH-OLD GIRL
- BILL GIVING CALIFORNIA WORKERS FULL PAY FOR FAMILY LEAVE ADVANCES
- MISSING MAUI HIKER FOUND ALIVE AFTER 16 DAYS IN FOREST
- SMALL TREMORS ALONG WEST COAST COULD LEAD TO ‘BIG ONE’
- VICTIM KILLED IN HAWAII SHARK ATTACK WAS FROM GRANITE BAY