Major BART delays in Oakland due to equipment problem

Posted: May 30, 2019 05:59 AM PDT

Updated: May 30, 2019 05:59 AM PDT

OAKLAND (KRON) - BART is reporting a major delay Thursday morning in the Oakland Wye in the following directions: 

  • Antioch
  • Dublin/Pleasaton
  • Richmond/Warm Springs
  • San Francisco

This is due to an equipment problem on the track crews are working to fix. 

No other information was immediately available. 

