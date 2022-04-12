SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit is seeing a major delay on the San Francisco line this morning.

The delay is affecting the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions due to police activity in downtown San Francisco, where police are locate person on the tracks between the Embarcadero and Montgomery stations.

“BART PD has entered the trackway and officers are trying to locate the person,” BART stated to KRON4. “Right now trains are turning back at 16th Street Mission and Embarcadero stations.”