Major BART track work to wrap up this weekend

LAFAYETTE (KRON) – BART riders traveling between Walnut Creek and Orinda will have delays possible up to 30 minutes this weekend because there is only one track open for trains going both directions.

That means only one train can go at a time.

It’s all happenings so BART can continue replacing 5,000 feet of the old track.

But since trains are still operating – and just one track is closed – riders need to know train service may take a little longer than normal but it won’t be stopped.

Also, some trains might be turned back at Orinda station to stay on schedule, and if that happens riders will need to leave the train and then board a different one.

If you’re driving, the left two lanes of EB-24 near Oak Hill Road in Lafayette will be closed overnight both Friday and Saturday.

However, luckily they shouldn’t be closed in daylight hours.

Originally, this work was supposed to be done one of the last weekends in October, but not all of the work could get done because of fire danger in the area.

This should be the last set of delays from this track project between Walnut Creek and Orinda.

Any other work being done on it will be overnight, so it doesn’t impact the train service.

This track rebuilding project is funded by the voter-approved Measure RR.

Latest News Headlines: