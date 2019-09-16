Big rig crash, fuel spill cleanup snarls traffic in Sunol

SUNOL (KRON) – Right now two lanes of northbound I-680 north of Vargas Road have reopened following a major crash involving two big rigs and an oil spill Monday morning.

According to CHP, the first big rig lost control and hit the center median.

Seconds later, a second big rig carrying fuel clipped the first big rig.

Authorities said the big rig carrying fuel has since stopped leaking about 3,800 gallons of fuel.

Breaking-look at this up close video I got of multi big rig accident on northbound 680 through Fremont at Sunol grade . Traffic is a mess. Freeway shutdown here @kron4news @Jasongilbear @Brian_KRON4 pic.twitter.com/73S1u629Uy — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 16, 2019

Two other cars were involved.

Luckily there were no reported injuries.

Breaking news-avoid northbound 680 through Fremont as you’re not going to move at all bc of big rig accident @Brian_KRON4 @kron4news @Jasongilbear pic.twitter.com/DZhM9BkEtJ — Will Tran (@KRON4WTran) September 16, 2019

All lanes were closed until just before 9 a.m., when CHP announced two lanes had reopened.