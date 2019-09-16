Big rig crash, fuel spill cleanup snarls traffic in Sunol

SUNOL (KRON) – Right now two lanes of northbound I-680 north of Vargas Road have reopened following a major crash involving two big rigs and an oil spill Monday morning.
According to CHP, the first big rig lost control and hit the center median.
Seconds later, a second big rig carrying fuel clipped the first big rig.
Authorities said the big rig carrying fuel has since stopped leaking about 3,800 gallons of fuel.
Two other cars were involved.
Luckily there were no reported injuries.
All lanes were closed until just before 9 a.m., when CHP announced two lanes had reopened.