Major changes happening to VTA bus, light rail services in South Bay

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Some big transportation changes are happening in the South Bay.

The Valley Transportation Authority’s new bus and light rail services went into effect Saturday.

The VTA is calling this a new era of bus and light rail service.

The service and route changes happening will be the most the company had has in a decade.

Riders can expect a higher frequency on 20 of the agency’s most used bus routes, as well as the debut of a new light rail line.

The VTA says some routes will not be changed, some will be canceled and others will be combined.

To prepare for this, dozens of VTA employees are in the process of swapping out old bus signs at nearly 3,300 stops across Santa Clara County over the next few days.

A spokesperson from the VTA says they have been working on these changes since 2016.

They are hoping more riders can take more direct routes to their destinations rather than people having to take two or three buses and trains for one trip.

Due to the switch, there will be free rides on Saturday through Tuesday.

Be sure to check the list of changes before leaving the house.

CLICK HERE for a full list of route changes.