(KRON) — Four vehicles were involved in a crash Wednesday night in Vallejo at the intersection of Sonoma Boulevard and Sereno Drive.

According to the Vallejo Fire Department, one person was extracted from their car. The cause of the collision is currently unknown.

Firefighters did not say how many individuals were involved in the crash, however all victims involved were taken to the hospital.