Major collision shuts down lanes on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A major collision on the Bay Bridge has shut down lanes on eastbound I-80 Sunday evening.

The crash was reported at the east end of the Treasure Island tunnel, the CHP reports.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows bikers driving in between traffic in the wrong direction.

Due to a “major injury investigation”, lanes number 1 and 2 are blocked. Lanes 3, 4 and 5 remain open.

The Oakland and San Francisco fire departments are on scene with the CHP.

Officials say delays are expected.

No other details are available at this time.

