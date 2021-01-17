Major collision shuts down lanes on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A major collision on the Bay Bridge has shut down lanes on eastbound I-80 Sunday evening.

The crash was reported at the east end of the Treasure Island tunnel, the CHP reports.

Video obtained by KRON4 shows bikers driving in between traffic in the wrong direction.

Due to a “major injury investigation”, lanes number 1 and 2 are blocked. Lanes 3, 4 and 5 remain open.

The Oakland and San Francisco fire departments are on scene with the CHP.

Officials say delays are expected.

***** MAJOR COLLISION INCIDENT*****



I-89 e/b (SFOBB), @ e/ of Treasure Island tunnel, the #1 and #2 lanes are blocked for major injury investigation. #3, 4, and 5 lanes are open. Unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/ljsXpzczpI — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 18, 2021

Due to a collision, 80EB Bay Bridge is temporarily shut down. @OaklandFireCA and @SFFDPIO are on scene with @CHP_GoldenGate @CHPSanFrancisco



Expect delays pic.twitter.com/VSE6ler7Aa — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) January 18, 2021

No other details are available at this time.