Major companies pull advertising from social media platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Major companies like Starbucks and Coca Cola have pulled advertising from social media platforms.

This as Facebook and Twitter are figuring out how far they should go in censoring President Donald Trump.

Ian Sherr, an editor at CNET, joined KRONon to weigh in on how tech companies are navigating.

