FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A “traffic collision with injuries” on eastbound California State Route 92 closed the right and center lanes approaching the eastbound causeway of the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge, leaving one lane open during the early morning commute.

“Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area,” California Highway Patrol stated at 5:21 a.m. Wednesday. “There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.”

The roadway was open again as of 7:36 a.m.

Subsequently, at 5:48 a.m., CHP tweeted that the collision was fatal, and was between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The incident started when the San Mateo Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a 2020 white Ford Mustang in Half Moon Bay, which it later lost on Interstate 280 near Black Mountain Road in Hillsborough. But “it appears the Ford may have run out of gas,” and when the suspect left the car to continue fleeing on foot they were hit by a passing car.