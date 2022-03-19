CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Concord Police Department is currently investigating a major car crash Saturday afternoon, police said on Twitter.

The “major” crash that happened on Mohr Lane and Nuala Street where authorities have temporarily closed the roadway, according to police.

In addition, the crash also caused a power outage in the area.

Police reported an injury but did not specify who and how many were hurt from the collision.

PG&E is working to restore the power, authorities said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.