Major crash involving big rig, SUV shuts down WB Byron Hwy at Mountain House
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) - A major crash involving a SUV and big rig is causing traffic delays early Thursday in Contra Costa County.
The crash is in the area of WB Byron Highway near Mountain House Road.
Details are limited at this time, but right now authorities say the SUV crashed head-on into the big rig.
We have a crew on the way.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
