SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A major injury crash involving a truck and a bicyclist at El Camino Real and Highway 237 in Mountain View has shut down lanes, and closures are “expected to last several hours,” according to a tweet from Mountain View police.

All northbound lanes on Grant Road from Phyllis to El Camino real have been closed, as well as two right lanes on eastbound El Camino Real.

Police are asking drivers to “exercise patience and consideration.”

“We’re hearing a lot of horns honking and we understand that traffic is impacted,” police stated. “We are working to open up the roadway as soon as possible.”