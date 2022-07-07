SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A “major” traffic collision shut down streets in Santa Rosa earlier Thursday afternoon but has now since been reopened for normal traffic, police announced in a Nixle alert. The public was asked to avoid the area of Cleveland Avenue and Frances Street.

Police have not reported any injuries. The Nixle alert was first sent out at 2:57 p.m.

Cleveland Avenue and Frances Street is right off Highway 101 going southbound in Santa Rosa. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.