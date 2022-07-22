CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) – There is a major delay on Bay Area Rapid Transit’s Antioch Line early Friday, according to the transit agency, and no service at all between the North Concord and Pleasant Hill stations as of 5:41 a.m.

The reason is a power problem, BART stated.

KRON4 viewers may remember a grass fire shut down BART between the same stations Tuesday.

The Contra Costa County Connection is providing buses 11, 14, 15, and 17 for BART commuters to get between the two locations.

The delay on the Antioch line is in both the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) directions.