(BCN) – BART is reporting a major delay Monday morning on its Antioch Line due to unscheduled track maintenance in the Berkeley Hills tunnel.

An alert about the delay was sent out shortly after 6 a.m.

The delay is affecting the SFO and Daly City directions, according to BART.

Some trains at Ordina and Lafayette are turning back to reduce delays.

Information about when the work would be finished was not available.

