SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is recovering after there were major delays on the Orange, Green and Blue lines, the transit agency announced in a tweet. The delays were due to an interlocking issue on the tracks between San Leandro and Bay Fair, the tweet stated.

That interlocking issue has been resolved between San Leandro and Bay Fair. Trains on the Orange, Green and Blue line are moving at normal speeds and recovering to normal service. A previous interlocking issue near Embarcadero impacting trains in San Francisco has also been resolved.

There is still an ongoing system-wide delay due to wet weather conditions, BART indicated in a separate tweet.

