(KRON) – Bay Area Rapid Transit is telling commuters that it’s running again and train service has resumed systemwide, according to a tweet at 5:53 a.m. Thursday.

Nonetheless, “major delays in service” should be expected.

BART had been telling commuters to “seek alternative forms of transportation” as it dealt with a computer failure, according to a 4:58 a.m. tweet.

“We apologize for the inconvenience,” the tweet concluded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.