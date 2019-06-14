Major delays at Bay Fair BART station due to equipment problem

BART is reporting a major delay at the Bay Fair station in the Dublin/Pleasanton, Warm Springs, Richmond, and Daly City directions Friday morning.

This is due to an equipment problem on the tracks, according to BART officials.

At this time, BART is establishing limited service toward Dublin and Warm Springs as crews work to fix the equipment issue on the track.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

