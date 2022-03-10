SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Caltrain reports that Train 506 has stopped due to a fire on the tracks.

Pictures from the scene show that there was a collision between the train and a crane, which sparked a fire. The crane was on-site due to ongoing work on an electrification project.

The collision happened at 10:38 a.m., according to CalTrain spokesperson Dan Lieberman.

“The driver of the vehicle is being transported to the hospital,” the spokesperson stated. “Emergency personnel are on scene and trains are currently being held on both tracks. SamTrans and BART are offering mutual aid for affected riders. Train #506 has been evacuated.”

There is one serious injury, five moderate injuries and seven minor injuries. There were 75 passengers aboard.

The collision happened at San Felipe and Huntington avenues in San Bruno, just across the 101 freeway from the San Francisco International Airport.

The San Bruno Fire Department is describing it as a 2-alarm fire. There were 60 personnel on scene as of 11:35 a.m.

Passengers should “expect major delays on all trains,” the transit agency said.

Lieberman called it “one of the larger fires I’ve seen in my time,” but wouldn’t say if flames got inside the train.

There is no word yet on when Caltrain service will be restored to San Bruno.

Lieberman said that there cameras on board the train and those will factor in the forthcoming investigation into what happened.

When “moving at speed,” Lieberman said that Caltrains can take up to a mile to come to a full stop.

Lieberman is heading to the site of the accident, where he will lead a press conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.