(BCN) — After BART officials reported a major delay early Tuesday on the Millbrae Line, delays are now down to 10-15 minutes, according to a tweet from the transit agency. The delays are in the Antioch, Richmond, SFO and San Francisco directions due to an equipment problem on the track outside of Millbrae Station. Caltrain is providing train service between Millbrae and downtown San Francisco, according to a tweet from BART at 5:38 a.m.

SamTrans is providing bus service between Millbrae and Daly City. Millbrae riders can continue to transfer at San Bruno Station to Red and Yellow line trains for trips to SF, transbay and SFO, according to BART’s tweet.

This is a developing story and more details will be shared when they become available.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.