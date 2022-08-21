(KRON) — BART announced there were “major delays” going in and out of San Francisco due to an unauthorized person in the trackway of the Transbay Tube. This is where BART trains travel underwater to cross the Bay Bridge.

BART says trains did not travel in the tube until the unauthorized person is in custody. As of 9:10 p.m., the person was taken into custody, and service recovery is in process.

The delay was first announced at 8:02 p.m. and lasted for approximately one hour. During the delay, BART trains were turned back at the West Oakland and Montgomery stops.

AC Transit provided service at Transbay Terminal with lines to West Oakland station. SF MUNI provided service between the Embarcadero and Civic Center station stops.