SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A fire brought BART to a standstill between Fruitvale and Coliseum on Tuesday, according to BART officials. The fire has been extinguished, and service has resumed between Fruitvale and Coliseum.

The fire was reportedly adjacent to the track. Travelers are asked to expect “major” delays in service along the Berryessa line, in all directions. BART staff is inspecting the area for damages. Riders are directed to take the 73 bus line as alternate transit between the stations.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.