SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — There is heavy police presence on the Bay Bridge Thursday morning near westbound 80 and the Treasure Island offramp, according to the California Highway Patrol incident page. Traffic has been backed up since around midnight Thursday and is now impacting Thursday’s morning commute.

As of 6 a.m., CHP reported that the left three lanes are open while all other lanes remain closed. It is unknown when all lanes will be reopened.

As an alternate route, take the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge to the Golden Gate Bridge, the San Mateo Bridge or the ferry to get into San Francisco.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, someone climbed on to the railing of the Bay Bridge.

CHP responded to the scene and said the person was on the west bound lanes just east of the center anchorage.

About an hour later around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, CHP said there was a three-vehicle collision on the west bound incline with those involved suffering minor injuries.

But just minutes later at 11:21 p.m. at the same location another accident happened involving a big rig leaving two people dead.

Heading west into San Francisco from the East Bay, there has only been one lane open for hours.