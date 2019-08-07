Feds: drug dealers commuted to the Tenderloin to sell meth, cocaine, heroine

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A drug ring where dealers from the East Bay commuted into San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood to sell methamphetamine, cocaine, heroine and fentanyl has been broken up.

Federal prosecutors say they’ve charged 32 people who sold drugs as part of an international operation.

The Feds say the suspected drug dealers would drive or ride BART into San Francisco.

Chris Nielsen, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in San Francisco, said Wednesday that most of the dealers were Honduran nationals and part of an operation that stretched from Mexico to Seattle.

According to the complaint, between January 15, 2019, and July 31, 2019, Andy Reanos-Moreno worked with Karol Erazo-Reanos to rent housing throughout the East Bay for persons, including “redistributors,” who were part of the drug distribution network.

US Attorney Anderson says the federal government will be designating 15 prosecutors and more than 15 law enforcement officers to the initiative.

With regard to drug possession charges, he says his office is going after “predators” and not simple possession without intent to sell pic.twitter.com/pCSBoFOIyu — Sanaz Tahernia (@SanazTKRON4) August 7, 2019

The charges allege that Reanos-Moreno, along with Arteaga, took drug orders on a nearly daily basis from the individuals living in houses across the East Bay.

The persons living in the houses occasionally would negotiate prices and would specify daily the quantities of heroin, cocaine powder, cocaine base, and methamphetamine they wanted to receive.

The complaint goes on to read that Reanos-Moreno and Arteaga would then deliver these drugs to redistributors who would travel to the Tenderloin neighborhood to sell the drugs, referring to the neighborhood as “Civic Cen.”

The complaint describes numerous alleged seizures of heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine from houses where the redistributors lived as well as numerous seizures of drugs from the redistributors in the Tenderloin, including near several federal buildings.

Nielsen said an investigation that began in 2017 uncovered two independent drug trafficking networks that operated in the same way.

San Francisco Police tell KRON4 News that the Tenderloin had the highest number of drug offenses in June 2019.

The US Attorney’s office is implementing a Federal Initiative for the Tenderloins (FIT) to prosecute appropriate federal crimes in the TL. They will NOT prosecute innocent homelessness or drug possession without the intent to distribute. pic.twitter.com/NgqGXun0mt — Sanaz Tahernia (@SanazTKRON4) August 7, 2019

Latest News Headlines: