(KRON) — A major structure fire Sunday evening at a shopping center in Livermore destroyed at least three buildings and damaged two others, according to the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department.

Livermore-Pleasanton FD responded to the blaze at a shopping center at Holmes Street and Concannon Boulevard just after 5 p.m., officials said. Three abandoned buildings are completely gone, Fire Chief Joe Testa said. One restaurant, Charming Fig, was damaged in the fire, and another abandoned building in the area was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, Testa said.

Holmes St. and Concannon Blvd. were closed in the area as the fire department battled the fire. Both roads were reopened as of 9:30 p.m. Sunday night.