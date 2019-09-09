Flight delays, cancellations out of SFO as runway work continues

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – If you’re traveling through San Francisco International Airport anytime soon, be ready for flight delays!

A key runway will be closed for nearly a month for repairs.

Monday marks the third consecutive day of a 20-day closure of 28 left runway that will be repaired.

A new base is being built along the 1,900-foot stretch to where that runway meets the intersection of another runway.

“Flight delays are expected to average 30-45 minutes, with some flights experiencing maximum delays of approximately 2 hours,” SFO said in a statement.

The project is expected to end Friday, Sept. 27.

SFO officials said on Saturday, 244 flights were delayed and more than a hundred were canceled, mostly due to the project.

To check the airport delay status, click here for more information.

Latest News Headlines: