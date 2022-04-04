SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A strong high pressure system is forecast to build mid-week and bring a heat wave to the San Francisco Bay Area.

The brunt of the heat wave is forecast to hit on Thursday afternoon, when temperatures will rise into the 90s for inland areas and 80s for some parts of the coast.

“Temperatures are going to rise quickly. It’s going to feel like full-fledged summer,” KRON4 meteorologist John Shrable said.

A similar April heat event of this magnitude last occurred in 1989, according to the National Weather Service Bay Area.

April heat wave (Courtesy NWS Bay Area)

“By Wednesday, daytime temperatures will warm to 5-10 degrees above normal at the coast and 10-20 degrees above normal throughout interior locations,” the NWS Bay Area wrote.

“By Thursday, the peak of the heat event, temperatures are likely to warm into the upper 70s to mid 80s near the coast with widespread 80s to lower 90s across the interior (15-25 degrees above normal),” according to the NWS.

Overnight temperatures are anticipated to cool adequately enough to limit greater, more widespread heat risks.

“This heat event will feel similar to our last around March 22, but will generally be a few degrees warmer. Stay hydrated and be sure to check on those most vulnerable,” the NWS Bay Area wrote.