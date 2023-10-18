(KRON) — Injuries were reported after a police chase on Highway 24 in the East Bay Wednesday night, according to California Highway Patrol. The car that authorities were chasing crashed head-on into another vehicle after it was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes.

There are major injuries reported, CHP said. However, it is unknown at this time how many people were hurt.

The Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office is handling this investigation. No other details were immediately available.

One eastbound lane was blocked after the crash, but all lanes have since reopened.

This story will be updated. Stick with KRON4 for updates.