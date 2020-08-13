Major injuries reported in 6-car crash on Bay Bridge

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:
graphic FS KRON4 Breaking News_1523150809456.jpg.jpg

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Major injuries have been reported following a 6-car crash on the Bay Bridge Thursday.

According to CHP San Francisco, three lanes are blocked on eastbound I-80 just west of Treasure Island.

Authorities said there is also an oil spill that crews are actively working to clean up.

Officials said the roadway will reopen within the next half hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tracking COVID-19 in the Bay Area

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News