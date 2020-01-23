Live Now
Car involved in fatal San Mateo crash linked to attempted home invasion

Bay Area

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning near Hwy-101 and Peninsula Avenue in San Mateo.

According to police, the car involved is related to an attempted home invasion on Roberta Drive.

At this time the Peninsula Avenue off-ramp is closed, as well as southbound Bayshore from Peninsula as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

