Car involved in fatal San Mateo crash linked to attempted home invasion

SAN MATEO (KRON) – Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Thursday morning near Hwy-101 and Peninsula Avenue in San Mateo.
According to police, the car involved is related to an attempted home invasion on Roberta Drive.
At this time the Peninsula Avenue off-ramp is closed, as well as southbound Bayshore from Peninsula as the investigation continues.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Latest Stories:
- China quarantines cities in bid to contain deadly coronavirus
- PHOTOS: One of NFL’s most handsome players headlining Super Bowl
- Brett Favre sees some of his own traits in Mahomes
- Last Chiefs Super Bowl featured bizarre military reenactment at halftime
- Kansas teen’s cancer battle honored by Patrick Mahones during AFC Championship