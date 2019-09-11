Live Now
Bay Fair BART station reopens after major medical emergency

SAN LEANDRO (KRON) – The Bay Fair BART Station was closed down due to a major medical emergency on Wednesday evening, according to BART officials.

Around 4:18 p.m. the station closed and it was reopened around 4:50 p.m.

Trains were not stopping but are able to go through the station by single tracking.

This caused major delays in all directions at Warm Springs, Millbrae, Richmond, and Dublin/Pleasanton.

First responders were on the scene but no other details about the incident have been released.

