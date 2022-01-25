Person rescued after falling onto BART tracks in San Bruno: officials

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) – Officials said a person who fell onto the BART tracks at the San Bruno station Tuesday afternoon has been rescued.

The San Bruno BART station was closed during the incident but has since reopened as of 3:54 p.m.

According to BART, reports came in just before 3 p.m. that a person fell onto the tracks. Officials said there is also a train on the track.

The condition of the person who fell is not known at this time.

In a tweet, BART officials said BART police and medics were on scene.