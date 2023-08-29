(KRON) — Chabot Elementary School in Oakland is on lockdown Tuesday morning, KRON4 has confirmed. The school is cordoned off with yellow police tape and officers from several agencies and K-9 officers are deployed at the school.

Bomb threats have been called in for the school and two other locations, sources have confirmed to KRON4.

There has been a social media backlash against the school trending Tuesday morning in reaction to a “Playdate Social for Black, Brown and API families.” A major conservative account tweeted about the event, describing it as a “race segregated ‘playdate social’ for all students except white kids.”

KRON4 reached out to the group behind the playdate event, the Chabot Equity & Inclusion Committee and received a statement that read in part:

“Not only have we been continuously getting hate mails, the school has been receiving calls nonstop and Trump supporters and other unhinged racists have been spreading the school’s info by posting the address of our kids’ school for the whole internet to see. We have received a threat that has triggered an investigation by OPD which is now being considered a hate crime.”

It has not been confirmed that the alleged bomb threats are connected to the backlash against the playdate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.