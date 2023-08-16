SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A police officer has been shot by a suspect while responding to a family disturbance near Auzerais Avenue in San Jose, the San Jose Police Department has confirmed. The officer has been transported to the hospital. Dozens of police officers are on the scene, which police say is active. Photos and videos from the scene show dozens of officers swarming the area and at least half a dozen police vehicles lined up along the street.

Meridian Avenue nearby is blocked off by police. KRON4’s Michael Thomas is on the scene and has confirmed that the incident involved a police officer.

Several officers on the scene have their weapons drawn and are wearing tactical gear. A police helicopter can be seen flying over the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.