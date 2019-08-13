Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Hayward

HAYWARD (KRON) – Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Hayward Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 9 a.m. on Mission Boulevard at Valle Vista Avenue.

Grainy viewer video captured the moments after the shooting where at least four police officers were seen with their guns drawn.

The officers approached a man down on the sidewalk.

Two Hayward officers had just opened fire after responding to calls about a man waving a weapon erratically.

Turns out, the weapon was a fake.

The man was hospitalized and is expected to survive.

Crime scene technicians are focusing their attention on the patrol cars and along the fence line.

Investigators say none of the officers involved were injured.

The officers who drew their weapons will be placed on paid administrative leave until the investigation into the shooting is resolved.

