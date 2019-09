BERKELEY (KRON) – Thousands of customers in the East Bay are without power Sunday morning, according to PG&E.

The downtown Berkeley BART station is currently closed due to the outage.

8:45am Update. Berkeley station remain closed due to PG&E power outage. Trains are running through. Riders can get to North Berkeley station by walking 2 blocks to University Ave and take bus 51. At Berkeley station take bus 18 or F to get to Ashby station. — SFBART (@SFBART) September 29, 2019

About 25,000 customers in Berkeley, 19,000 in El Cerrito and 3,500 in Richmond are without power.

At this time, the cause of the outage is unknown.

PG&E crews are on scene assessing the outage.

The utility estimates the time of power restoration will be by 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Check back for more details.