Major power outage in Oakland: Check map for your area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting over 5,000 customers without power in Oakland on Tuesday morning.

A crew was assigned to assess the damage.

Over 500 people are without power in parts of San Francisco, San Mateo County and other parts of the Easst Bay.

A High Wind Warning is sweeping the Bay Area and knocking trees and power lines down with it.

#SAFETY: Before moving downed trees or branches – check for power lines – assume all lines are energized and extremely dangerous. Do not touch or try to move it—keep everyone away. Report downed lines immediately by calling 911 and PG&E at 1-800-743-5002. https://t.co/ZzQkzncIxt pic.twitter.com/1Ittwt5EWN — Deanna Contreras (@PGE_Deanna) January 19, 2021

According to 511 SF Bay, multiple downed trees are impacting roadways in Oakland as well.

PG&E has said the Bay Area is not under a Public Safety Power Shutoff, which is when the utility intentionally shuts power when there is a high risk of fires.