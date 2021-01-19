Major power outage in Oakland: Check map for your area

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting over 5,000 customers without power in Oakland on Tuesday morning.
A crew was assigned to assess the damage.
Over 500 people are without power in parts of San Francisco, San Mateo County and other parts of the Easst Bay.
A High Wind Warning is sweeping the Bay Area and knocking trees and power lines down with it.
According to 511 SF Bay, multiple downed trees are impacting roadways in Oakland as well.
PG&E has said the Bay Area is not under a Public Safety Power Shutoff, which is when the utility intentionally shuts power when there is a high risk of fires.