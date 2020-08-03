Major power outage leads to several elevator rescues in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — PG&E had a major power outage in Oakland Sunday, according to the Oakland Fire Department.
The outage affected 5,000 customers and led to a number of elevator rescues in the downtown and Lake Merritt area.
PG&E is currently working on restoring service.
There’s no estimated time as to when power will be fully restored.
