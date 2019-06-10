Major power outages reported across Bay Area

Major power outages were reported across the Bay Area on Monday afternoon.
At this time, PG&E has assigned crew members to the outages to investigate, however, the cause of the outages remain unknown.
Officials warn customers to drive safely through town as several traffic lights have been impacted.
Here is a list of outages:
- Lafayette — 1,733 customers affected
- Pleasant Hill — 5,927 customers affected (Power has since been restored)
- Benicia — 3,716 customers affected
- Fremont — 1,181 customers affected
- Palo Alto — 7,000 customers affected
- San Francisco — 3,781 customers affected
Power has since been restored in Palo Alto, Pleasant Hill, and Lafayette.
For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.
Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial
- VIDEO: SUSPECTED ‘PEEPING TOM’ SEEN AT GIRL’S WINDOW IN CAMPBELL
- BABY DIES AFTER BEING LEFT IN HOT CAR FOR 16 HOURS
- WARRIORS PART-OWNER FINED, BANNED FROM GAMES FOR 1 YEAR
- COUPLE SAYS THEY GOT SICK AT SAME RESORT WHERE 3 AMERICANS DIED
- SHERIFF’S DEPUTY BITTEN BY SNAKE WHILE LOOKING FOR MARIJUANA GROW