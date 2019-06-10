Major power outages reported across Bay Area

Major power outages were reported across the Bay Area on Monday afternoon.

At this time, PG&E has assigned crew members to the outages to investigate, however, the cause of the outages remain unknown.

Officials warn customers to drive safely through town as several traffic lights have been impacted.

Here is a list of outages:

Lafayette — 1,733 customers affected

Pleasant Hill — 5,927 customers affected (Power has since been restored)

Benicia — 3,716 customers affected

— 3,716 customers affected Fremont — 1,181 customers affected

Palo Alto — 7,000 customers affected

San Francisco — 3,781 customers affected

Power has since been restored in Palo Alto, Pleasant Hill, and Lafayette.

