SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — San Francisco’s new District Attorney, Brooke Jenkins, brought down the hammer with a major shakeup restructuring leadership and policymakers in her office.

Jenkins issued a press release to KRON4 Friday highlighting prosecutors who are joining her leadership ranks.

Prosecutors and advisors who were fired by Jenkins expressed outrage on Twitter. Many of those fired were supporters of former district attorney Chesa Boudin.

Boudin was booted from office by San Francisco voters in June. Boudin was heavily criticized for being soft-on-crime in the name of progressive criminal justice reform.

Jenkins was appointed by Mayor London Breed to replace Boudin, and she was sworn in just eight days ago. During her swearing-in ceremony, Jenkins said, “Unfortunately, we have reached a tipping point in San Francisco. Never have I ever in my eight years in criminal justice heard San Franciscans express (this) level of lack of safety in our city.”

Mayor London Breed and Brooke Jenkins attend a news conference at City Hall on July 7, 2022, in San Francisco. (Santiago Mejia / San Francisco Chronicle via AP)

Staff members fired by Jenkins this week questioned whether criminal justice will be strengthened or weakened under the new district attorney.

Assistant District Attorney Arcelia Hurtado tweeted, “After over 2 years of tireless and devoted service to the City and City of SF, I was unceremoniously fired without cause via phone by the Mayor’s appointed DA. I am the highest ranking Latina/LGBTQ member of the management team at that office.”

Hurtado continued, “I am Chesa Boudin’s appointed DA to the Innocence Commission. (Jenkins) refused to answer my question during my firing whether she would disband that commission.”

Hurtado tweeted that Jenkins “also refused to answer my question regarding whether I was being fired because I prosecuted the Napoleon Brown case, Mayor Breed’s brother. Yes, the same Mayor who appointed her.”

Jenkins also fired the office’s director of communications, Rachel Marshall. Before Marshall was hired during Boudin’s tenure, she worked for nearly a decade as a public defender.

Marshall tweeted Friday, “I joined Chesa Boudin’s leadership team to fight for criminal justice reform; that battle has never been more urgent. My passion for the mission to reform our legal system is stronger than ever.”

The district attorney also reportedly fired Simin Shamji, a programs and initiative chief who was appointed by Boudin in 2019.

Leadership shakeups are not uncommon when a new district attorney takes office.

A press release issued by the District Attorney’s Office on Friday stated that Jenkins brought in new members for her management team “to help advance her vision to promote and protect public safety and deliver accountability and justice in all of its various forms.”

Jenkins wrote, ““I promised the public that I would restore accountability and consequences to the criminal justice system while advancing smart reforms responsibly. My new management team, which will include the addition of three women of color, with decades of prosecutorial experience at the highest levels, will help our office deliver on that promise. I have full faith and confidence that these women will promote and protect public safety while delivering justice in all of its various forms.”

Prosecutors hired onto Jenkins’ leadership team

Ana Gonzalez – Chief Assistant

“Ana will be the lead managing attorney in the office. Ana is a native San Franciscan born and raised in the Mission District. With over 20 years of previous experience in the San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office, across multiple units like special prosecution, homicide, sexual assault, general felonies, and gang units, Ana will help advance the mission of the District Attorney’s Office. Ana brings significant management experience and joins the office most recently from the California Attorney General’s Office where she served as a Deputy Attorney General,” the DA’s Office wrote.

Nancy Tung – Chief of Special Prosecutions & Community Partnerships

“Nancy will lead and oversee special prosecutions and community partnerships. Nancy previously worked for the San Francisco’s District Attorney’s Office for over a decade, prosecuting domestic violence cases, protecting consumers, fraud, embezzlement, and police misconduct. A former Deputy Attorney General for the State of California, Nancy most recently served as a Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County,” the DA’s Office wrote.

Tiffany Sutton – Chief of Alternative Programs & Initiatives & Juvenile

“Tiffany will lead and oversee alternative programs and initiatives and the juvenile division. Ms. Sutton was hired by now Vice President Harris, and spent 12 years in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Tiffany has invaluable experience working with underserved communities and youth in San Francisco. Most recently Tiffany was the Director of the Crime Strategies Division for the San Francisco Police Department where she was responsible for the leadership and management of the crime analytics team and analyzing SFPD’s crime and community strategies,” the DA’s Office wrote.

Kulvidar “Rani” Singh Mann – Senior Transition Advisor

“Rani will lead and assist with the transition for District Attorney Jenkins. Rani has previous decades of experience in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office where she served as a neighborhood prosecutor and in the juvenile and adult divisions in the office, with an emphasis on domestic violence, stalking, narcotics, juvenile gun crimes, sexual assault, and collaborative courts,” the DA’s Office wrote.