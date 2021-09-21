Major tech conference Dreamforce returns to San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Moscone Center has for months been used as a major COVID-19 resource for testing and vaccinations, rather then the convention center it was pre-pandemic. That changes Tuesday.

Dreamforce is back, with crowds of people attending the three-day tech conference starting Tuesday.

It’s almost like old times, but now Salesforce is utilizing the streets and sidewalks to make the convention safer with it being indoors as well as outdoors, and streamed online.

The conference will ramp up traffic in downtown, and also cause road closures.

Howard street is closed from Third to Fourth streets. Avoid the area through Thursday morning.

In 2019, Dreamforce hosted nearly 200,000 people, but now, organizers expect only about 1,000 in-person attendees.

Last #Dreamforce there were nearly 200,000 attendees. This year only 1,000 will attend in person. 500 @salesforce employees and 500 guests. The 3 day event will also be streamed online for free. @foofighters performing tonight at 6pm! pic.twitter.com/vDUyDmi5Pw — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) September 21, 2021

Even though there are far less people attending than normal – conventions like this are still helping out hotels and restaurants in San Francisco that have been struggling without tourists during the pandemic.

It’s estimated the meetings and conventions usually generate $3-4 billion a year in San Francisco.

Recovery to that level is not expected until 2025, but industry leaders say this is a good start.

This is the first of three conventions scheduled at the Mosonce Center this month.

Unfortunately, several conventions in October have already been canceled with event planners hoping 2022 will be safer.

At Dreamforce, masks must be worn indoors and proof of vaccination is required.

All attendees have to get a daily COVID-19 test as well.